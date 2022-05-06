DESOTO PARISH, La. (KETK) – A sunbathing alligator caused some traffic issues near Shreveport on Friday.

The story starts with a creature whom officials later jokingly dubbed as Al E. Gator. Several reports came into the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office stating that a 10-13-foot suspect was blocking the roadway.

I-49 southbound lanes were blocked as deputies tried to convince the 10-foot alligator to find another sunbathing spot.

Authorities were able to snap some pictures of the alligator, even though “he’s not exactly cooperating.” Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities took to Facebook to update the public about the situation in a lighthearted manner.

Sergeant Michael Dunn was sent to the scene and “was able to make contact with the suspect who appeared under the influence of an illegal substance. After several failed field sobriety tests, Sgt. Dunn was able to encourage the suspect to move to the side of the road so to not further impede traffic.”

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office also responded with Deputy Adam Llorence, and said the gator was “moving slowing, looking sideways and mumbling some growls” as he moved across the road.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office said that K9 Rex was called upon to investigate, “but swiftly declined.”

Al E. Gator fled the roadway and was found at the scene in a nearby creek bed.

In a joking press release, authorities said the gator was charged with the following:

Obstruction of a public roadway

Possession of schedule II (Meth) with intent to distribute

Aggravated flight from an officer

Terrorism