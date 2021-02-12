How farmers, agricultural producers are keeping cattle warm during wintry weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues, East Texas farmers have found ways to keep their livestock warm.

Some ways farmers are keeping their livestock warm is by:

Over eating

Huddling together

And having a peak snack time

Texas A&M Aggregation Center’s, Clint Perkins said farmers should prepare to buy more feed if they haven’t stocked up.

“If you’re going to be feeding your livestock during this cold period of time, which you will be doing, they’re going to consume more feed because they want to keep their bellies full because doing that helps generate heat,” Perkins said.

Perkins also suggested to feed your animals later in the day because it helps them stay warmer overnight.