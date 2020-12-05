Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center gets a Christmas hoot

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An owl was released Friday by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center after it received a head injury.

The owl was found at a construction site and was taken in by animal services and was taken in Thursday morning.

The center did some x-rays and determined that noting was wrong. After much care, the Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said the great horned owl was able to be released the next day.

Due to having a veterinary on the facility, the center is able to help animals with unique circumstances.

Kemper mentioned how owls and hawks are the most common type of bird to be brought in that injuries to the head are very common.