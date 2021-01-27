Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center waives fees on dogs ages 3 and up

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center announced Wednesday their “Free Over Three” program.

Until the end of February, the center will waive the fees on animals three and up.

According to the center, older dogs and cats are the most surrendered and the hardest to adopt.

“Everyone always wants a puppy or kitten and they overlook the adult and senior animals. Here at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, we are committed to give ALL of our animals a second chance, regardless of age.” Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

All animals come spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on appropriate vaccinations. Approved adoption applications are required and some exceptions may apply.