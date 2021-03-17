Lufkin animal shelter to be renovated, temporarily not taking in new animals

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter will temporarily not take any more animals starting Thursday, March 18 at 4:45 p.m.

The closure is for major kennel renovations to increase space and improve the quality of life for animals entering the shelter. The shelter says these renovations are part of a regularly scheduled project for 2021.

The shelter will reopen Monday, March 29 at 10 a.m. In the meantime, animal services field operations will operate as normal.

During the renovations, the shelter will open to those interested in adopting a pet or those who need to come look for a lost pet.

They ask that people call the dispatch line at 936-633-0218 if assistance is needed.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we work toward creating a cleaner and safer environment benefiting our community’s animals,” a statement from the shelter said.

Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center is located at 1901 Hill St. in Lufkin.