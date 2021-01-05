Lufkin firefighter rescues dog from burning home and gives it oxygen

Lufkin firefighters are seen Tuesday outside home that caught on fire. (Courtesy city of Lufkin)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin firefighter pulled a dog from a burning home Tuesday and revived the dog by giving it oxygen.

The animal was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, said information from the city.

The homeowner returned home at 414 Pershing Ave. Tuesday afternoon to find the home full of smoke. The smoke prevented the women from going inside and getting her pet dog.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from inside near the back door.

“They quickly knocked down the flames and began searching the home for the woman’s dog,” said the information from the city. “The dog was found unresponsive a short time later.”

Photos indicate that much of the home did not receive significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.