Marshall Pet Adoption Center gets $150,000 donation from local business owner

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A local businessman gave the city of Marshall a sizeable donation to help with the construction of their new pet adoption center.

On March 29, local businessman and philanthropist Jerry Cargill presented a check for $150,000 to Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr for the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

This check is the second scheduled installment of a commitment from Friends of Marshall Animals to raise $450,000 from private donors for the construction of this new facility.

Previous donations include a $100,000 donation from the Friends of Marshall Animals organization.

For those that wish to donate, the doantions are tax deductable and can be made to Friends of Marshall Animals, Inc., PO Drawer V, Marshall, TX 75671. Donations are also accepted at FriendsofMarshallAnimals.org or at their Facebook page.