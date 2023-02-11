MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – As a part of the Great American Rescue Bowl the Marshall Pet Adoption Center is offering 50% off cat and dog adoption fees.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center will be hosting a watch party for the Great American Rescue Bowl. The party will feature snacks refreshments and of course plenty of adorable, adoptable puppies and kittens.

“We are excited to partner with North Shore Animal League America, PAWS4LIFE, and Friends of Marshall Animals in this event,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “I want to personally invite our community to come out to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and enjoy the Great American Rescue Bowl party on Sunday, Feb. 12.”

The bowl is sponsored by the North Shore Animal League America which has partnered with the PAWS4LIFE local non-profit to spotlight the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

Thanks to donations the center is able to offer adoptions at $35 for dogs and $30 for cats, half the typical adoption fee, from Feb. 7 to 12. Half-price adoptions are available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more info visit the Marshall Pet Adoption Center online.