Maui shark attack sends man to hospital, admitted for surgery

Courtesy DLNR
HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The World Surf League announced there will be no competition at the Maui Pro on Tuesday, Dec. 8, following a shark attack at Honolua Bay.
A man, reported to be 50-60 years-old, was paddling out from the old ramp, according to Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), when he had an encounter with a shark. He was taken to the hospital and admitted for surgery. Maui Memorial Medical Center said the man is in stable condition following surgery. The man was not part of the Maui Pro event.
Shark warning signs are up on either side of Honolua Bay and will remain posted until at least Noon on Wednesday.
According to MFD, the victim was already on shore and aid was being rendered when their personnel arrived on scene.
The Maui Pro is on hold until further notice.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- At least three Texas Board of Education members test positive for COVID-19 after in-person meeting
- Wednesday Morning Forecast: Quiet and warm today
- McDonald’s support Ronald McDonald House Charities through round up, social media
- More than 10,000 Texas restaurants have shut down during the pandemic
- Texas student says he’s no longer suspended for nail paint; school to hold special meeting