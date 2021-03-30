Meet Ace, the new K-9 officer in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Department recently added a four-legged member to their team.
K9 Ace is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois that is certified in wilderness training.
Ace will be used to help locate missing children and adults and can assist in locating fugitives who have fled on foot from law enforcement.
Lt. Chris Molandes will be the owner and handler for Ace. Molandes has been with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department for the last 8 years of his 16-year career.
A nonprofit organization called Protecting K9 Heroes donated a protective ballistic vest, trauma kit and a NARCAN kit (used to immediately reverse the effects of opioids) for K9 Ace.
According to the American Kennel Club, Belgian Malinois are highly sought after as police and military dogs.
