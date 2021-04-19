Moose migration begins in Sweden

SWEDEN (KETK) – The annual migration of moose has begun in Sweden.

In 2020, Swedish TV, SVT, set up 29 cameras to record the more than 400 miles that the animals have made for thousands of years.

The moose walked along the coast where they spent winter and to the mountain slopes in the east for the summer.

During their migration, moose had to cross one big river to get to their summer grazing ground.

In Sweden there are more than 400,000 moose. Moose in Sweden are also called elk.

