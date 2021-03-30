Multiple pet food brands recalled because they may contain salmonella

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KETK) – Midwestern Pet Foods is recalling a wide array of dog and cat food because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

They are issuing a voluntary recall of specific expiration dates of certain dog and cat food brands including the following brands that were produced at its Monmouth, Illinois production facility:

CanineX

Earthborn Holistic

Venture

Unrefined

Sportmix Wholesomes

Pro Pac

Pro Pac Ultimates

Sportstrail

Sportmix

Meridian

This is the second time in 2021 Midwestern Pet Foods recalled their products. In January they recalled Sportmix because it had high levels of aflatoxin. More than 70 animals died.

This recall was issued after a routine sampling program revealed that the finished products may contain the bacteria.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans for handling contaminated products.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, the FDA advises to contact your veterinarian.

Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.

According to the FDA, no human or pet illness have been reported so far.

HOW TO TELL IF YOUR PET’S FOOD IS INCLUDED IN THE RECALL

According to the FDA, lot code information may be found on the back of the bags with the following format: “EXP AUG/02/22/M1/L#

The recall only covers certain products manufactured at Midwestern Pet Foods in Monmouth, Illinois. The identifier of that facility is located in the date code as an “M”.

Contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or 800-474-4163, ext 455 from 8 AM to 5 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.

For a full list including photos, visit the FDA’s website.

Product Description Expiration Date/Lot No. Bag Size Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage May/04/22M2 L1 25# Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage May/05/22M3 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage Aug/04/22M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage Sep/19/22M3 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch May/03/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch May/04/22M3 L1 25# Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch Aug/04/22M3 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch Sep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast Aug/08/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast Aug/09/22M3 L1,L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast Sep/15/22M1,M2 L1, L2 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Large Breed May/03/22M2 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Large Breed May/04/22M3 L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Large Breed Aug/12/22M3 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Large Breed Sep/15/22M2 L1 25# Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast Apr/26/22M3 L2 28# Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast May/09/22M1,M3 L1, L2 14#, 28# Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast Sep/18/22M1,M2 L1, L2 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Ocean Fusion Aug/03/22M3,M1 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Ocean Fusion Sep/18/22M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Feline Apr/29/22M1 L1, L2, L3 5#, 14# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Feline Sep/17/22M3,M1 L1, L2 5#, 14# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural Apr/28/22M2 L3, L2 4#, 12.5# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural Apr/29/22M3,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural Sep/17/22M1 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Small Breed May/09/22M1,M2 L2, L3 4#, 12.5# Earthborn Holistic Small Breed May/11/22M1 L2 12.5# Earthborn Holistic Weight Control Aug/03/22M2 L1, L2 4#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Weight Control Aug/04/22M3 L1 4#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Western Feast May/03/22M1 L1, L2 28# Earthborn Holistic Western Feast Sep/15/22M2 L2 28# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch May/04/22M1 L3 5# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch May/05/22M1 L1 14# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch May/09/22M1,M4 L1, L2 14# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch Aug/08/22M1,M2 L2, L3 5#, 14# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch Aug/09/22M3 L1, L2 5#, 14# Meridian Daybreak May/04/22M1 L3 5# Meridian Daybreak Aug/10/22M1 L2 14# Meridian Riverbend Aug/12/22M1 L1 14# Meridian Twilight May/02/22M1 L3, L1 5#, 14# Pro Pac Adult Chunk May/03/22M1,M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk May/11/22M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk Sep/15/22M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Mature Adult Apr/28/22M3 L1 28# Pro Pac Performance Puppy Apr/28/22M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Performance Puppy Aug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Performance Puppy Aug/08/22M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Performance Puppy Sep/16/22M1 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select May/11/22M3 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select Aug/05/22M1 L1, L2, L3 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select Aug/12/22M1 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Chicken & Rice Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2, L3 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland Choice May/04/22M1,M2 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland Choice Aug/10/22M1,M2 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & Rice Aug/02/22M3 L1, L2 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & Rice Aug/12/22M1 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Adult Sep/17/22M2 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Adult Sep/18/22M3 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Puppy Apr/28/22M3,M1 L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Meadow Prime May/02/22M2 L1 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Overland Red May/04/22M2 L1 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Overland Red Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy May/11/22M1,M2 L2, L3 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy Aug/10/22M2 L1, L2 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy Aug/11/22M1 L3 5# Pro Pac Ultimates Savannah Pride Aug/11/22M3 L1, L2, L3 5#, 14# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus Apr/28/22M1,M2 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus May/12/22M3,M1 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus Aug/02/22M3,M1 L1, L2 50# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus Sep/15/22M2 L1 50# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus Sep/16/22M3 L1, L2 50# Sportmix Bite Size Apr/26/22M3 L1,L2 40# Sportmix Bite Size May/12/22M3 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Bite Size Aug/03/22M1,M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Bite Size Sep/15/22M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Canine X Chicken May/04/22M3,M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Canine X Chicken Aug/11/22M1,M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Gourmet Cat May/02/22M3,M1 L1, L2 15#, 31# Sportmix Gourmet Cat Aug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L2 15#, 31# Sportmix Hi Protein 27/12 Sep/17/22M1,M2 L1, L2 50# Sportmix High Energy 26/18 May/05/22M3,M1 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix High Energy 26/18 Aug/05/22M1 L1, L2 50# Sportmix High Energy 26/18 Sep/16/22M2 L2 50# Sportmix High Energy 26/18 Sep/17/22M3 L1, L2 50# Sportmix Maintenance 21/12 Apr/29/22M3 L2 44#, 50# Sportmix Maintenance 21/12 Aug/01/22M2 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix Original Cat Aug/04/22M2 L1 15#, 31# Sportmix Stamina 24/18 Aug/02/22M3 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix Wholeomes Large Breed May/11/22M3,M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesome Performance Puppy Aug/11/22M1 L1 16.5# Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice May/04/22M1,M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice May/05/22M3 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice Aug/04/22M2 L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Cat Apr/26/22M3,M1 L1, L2 15#, 16.5# Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & Rice Aug/11/22M3,M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & Rice Sep/16/22M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice May/11/22M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice May/12/22M3 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice Aug/03/22M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice Aug/11/22M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & Chickpeas May/05/22M3 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & Chickpeas Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Chicken Meal & Potato May/04/22M2 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato May/11/22M3 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato Aug/05/22M1 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato Aug/12/22M1 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice May/11/22M1,M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice Aug/02/22M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice Sep/16/22M2 L1,L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed Aug/11/22M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed Aug/12/22M3 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed Sep/17/22M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Performance Puppy Aug/10/22M2 L1, L2 16.5# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Lamb Apr/29/22M1 L2 30# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Lamb May/02/22M3,M1 L1 30# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon Aug/09/22M3,M1 L1, L2 30# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon Sep/16/22M1,M2 L1, L2 30# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon Apr/26/22M1,M2 L1, L2 30# Sportstrail Aug/03/22M1 L1 50# Sportstrail Sep/15/22M3,M1 L1, L2 50# Unrefined Lamb Apr/26/22M2 L3, L2 4#, 25# Unrefined Lamb Apr/27/22M3 L3, L2, L1 4#, 25# Unrefined Lamb Aug/09/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit May/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit Apr/27/22M1,M2 L3, L2, L1 4#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit Aug/09/22M2 L1,L2 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit Aug/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit Apr/28/22M3 L1 25# Unrefined Salmon Apr/27/22M3,M1 L3, L2, L1 4#, 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Salmon May/09/22M1,M2 L1, L2 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Salmon May/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & Pumpkin Aug/02/22M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & Pumpkin Sep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Alasla Pollock Meal & Pumpkin Aug/03/22M3 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Duck Meal & Pumpkin Aug/01/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin May/02/22M1,M2 L3 4# Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin May/03/22M3 L1, L2 4#,12.5#, 25# Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin Aug/02/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Wholesomes Chicken &Rice May/02/22M1,M3 L1, L2 40# Wholesomes Fish & Rice Apr/26/22M1 L1, L2 40# List from FDA.gov

Retailers and distributers should immediately pull the product from the shelves.