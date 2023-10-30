MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – A Texas sanctuary has taken in multiple animals after being removed from poor conditions in two Puerto Rican facilities.
The Black Beauty Ranch, of the Humane Society of the United States’ animal sanctuary, has successfully rehabilitated 10 lemurs, four macaques, three emus, two llamas, two coatis and an ostrich.
Some of the lemurs were reportedly confined in rusty, cramped cages and were huddling out of fear but now are in an open top habitat “where they immediately leaped from tree to tree finally able to climb high and see the sky above.”
The operation to remove the animals occurred in May after the closure of Puerto Rico’s only zoo, the Dr. Juan A. Ribero Zoo located in Mayaguez.
According to Adam Parascandola, vice president of the animal rescue team for the Humane Society of the United States, the zoo experienced many hardships due to hurricanes, COVID-19, economic issues and underfunding.
The animals have since received medical treatment, nutrition and access to fresh air, sunlight, grass and trees. They have also been released on a 1,400 acre habitat.
“When these animals arrived at our sanctuary, we knew they would require extensive care and rehabilitation. We could immediately see signs of poor physical health, excessive fear and abnormal behavior. In addition to most of the animals being severely underweight, many of their coats were thin and patchy and some had untreated medical issues. They all suffered from lack of proper nutrition and living in a stressful environment. It is remarkable how well they all responded to medication, a nutritious diet, sunlight, plenty of space to express their natural behaviors, appropriate habitats in size and complexity, and the freedom to graze, explore and feel lush grass under them. “Sue Tygielski, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch