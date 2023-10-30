MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – A Texas sanctuary has taken in multiple animals after being removed from poor conditions in two Puerto Rican facilities.

The Black Beauty Ranch, of the Humane Society of the United States’ animal sanctuary, has successfully rehabilitated 10 lemurs, four macaques, three emus, two llamas, two coatis and an ostrich.

Some of the lemurs were reportedly confined in rusty, cramped cages and were huddling out of fear but now are in an open top habitat “where they immediately leaped from tree to tree finally able to climb high and see the sky above.”

Before and after images of the lemurs who were rescued from a zoo in Puerto Rico in May 2023 now at Black Beauty Ranch in a lush, one-acre natural habitat (October 2023). Top photo (before) taken by Meredith Lee/The HSUS. Bottom photo (after) taken by Randi Salisbury/The HSUS.

Lemurs are shown at the Camino Zoologico in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on May 21, 2023, before they are removed and transported to Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. Meredith Lee/The HSUS

Randi Salisbury, Senior Animal Caregiver at Black Beauty Ranch, feeds a lemur at the Camino Zoologico in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on May 21, 2023, before she attempts to trap them in order to transport them to other sanctuaries including Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. Meredith Lee/The HSUS

Lemurs are shown at the Camino Zoologico in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on May 21, 2023, before they are removed and transported to Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. Meredith Lee/The HSUS

An empty lemur habitat at the Camino Zoologico in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on May 23, 2023, after all of the lemurs have been removed for transport to sanctuaries.

Lemurs are shown at the Camino Zoologico in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on May 21, 2023, before they are removed and transported to Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. Lemurs are shown at the Camino Zoologico in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on May 21, 2023, before they are removed and transported to Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. Meredith Lee/The HSUS

Lemurs are shown at the Camino Zoologico in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on May 20, 2023, before they are removed and transported to Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. Meredith Lee/The HSUS

A lemur loaded into a crate on a truck at the Camino Zoologico in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on May 23, 2023, awaits transport to a sanctuary.

Randi Salisbury, Senior Animal Caregiver at Black Beauty Ranch, and Christine James, Animal Caregiver at BBR, load a lemur onto a raft to cross a moat at the Camino Zoologico in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on May 23, 2023, before transporting it to a sanctuary.

Lemurs rescued from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico are now living their best lives at Black Beauty Ranch where they now have access to a one acre lush habitat. (October 2023) Randi Salisbury/The HSUS

Lemurs rescued from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico are now living their best lives at Black Beauty Ranch where they now have access to a one acre lush habitat. (October 2023) Randi Salisbury/The HSUS

A group of lemurs sleep, explore and groom each other in their quarantine area at Black Beauty Ranch, settling in (May 30, 2023) after being removed from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico. BBR is the Humane Society United States’ flagship sanctuary (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)

Lemurs rescued from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico are now living their best lives at Black Beauty Ranch where they now have access to a one acre lush habitat. (October 2023)

A group of lemurs sleep and groom each other in their quarantine area at Black Beauty Ranch, settling in (May 30, 2023) after being removed from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico. BBR is the Humane Society United States’ flagship sanctuary (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)

Mom and baby lemur. A group of lemurs sleep, explore and groom each other in their quarantine area at Black Beauty Ranch, settling in (May 30, 2023) after being removed from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico. BBR is the Humane Society United States’ flagship sanctuary (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)

Mother and baby lemur. A group of lemurs were sleeping, exploring and grooming each other in their quarantine area at Black Beauty Ranch, settling in (May 30, 2023) after being removed from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico. BBR is the Humane Society United States’ flagship sanctuary (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)

A group of lemurs sleep, explore and groom each other in their quarantine area at Black Beauty Ranch, settling in (May 30, 2023) after being removed from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico. BBR is the Humane Society United States’ flagship sanctuary (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)

A group of macaques explore and groom each other in their quarantine area at Black Beauty Ranch, settling in (May 30, 2023) after being removed from a holding center in Puerto Rico. BBR is the Humane Society United States’ flagship sanctuary (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)

A pair of coatis (Sweets and Booth) walk and climb around their separate temporary quarantine areas at Black Beauty Ranch, settling in (May 30, 2023) after being removed from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico. BBR is the Humane Society United States’ flagship sanctuary (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)

Lemurs rescued from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico are now living their best lives at Black Beauty Ranch where they now have access to a one acre lush habitat. (October 2023)

Arrival at Black Beauty Ranch, May 30, 2023 in Murchison, Texas with animals removed from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico. BBR is the Humane Society United States’ flagship sanctuary (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)

Two coatis – named Sweets and Booth – were busy exploring their quarantine area at Black Beauty Ranch, May 30, 2023. They are settling in after being removed from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico. BBR is the Humane Society United States’ flagship sanctuary (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for HSUS)

Lemurs rescued from a closed roadside zoo in Puerto Rico are now living their best lives at Black Beauty Ranch where they now have access to a one acre lush habitat. (October 2023)

The operation to remove the animals occurred in May after the closure of Puerto Rico’s only zoo, the Dr. Juan A. Ribero Zoo located in Mayaguez.

According to Adam Parascandola, vice president of the animal rescue team for the Humane Society of the United States, the zoo experienced many hardships due to hurricanes, COVID-19, economic issues and underfunding.

The animals have since received medical treatment, nutrition and access to fresh air, sunlight, grass and trees. They have also been released on a 1,400 acre habitat.