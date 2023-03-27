SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — “O(fficially) H(istoric) Ivie” has continued to break records after one angler landed yet another legacy class Lunker with only a few days to spare in the Toyota Share Lunker Program.

Kevin Winchester of Ballinger reeled in ShareLunker 650 weighing in at 13.08 pounds making it the 18th bass of the 2023 season.

“Congratulations, Kevin and thank you for sharing your Lunker and supporting a future full of bigger, better bass in Texas,” said the Toyota ShareLunker Program with Texas Parks and Wildlife

Kevin Winchester of Ballinger CC TPWD

