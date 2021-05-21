Palestine firefighters remove snake from family’s car

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A crew from the Palestine Fire Department answered an unusual call of duty on Thursday.

Members of Ladder 1 were on their dinner break when they came across a family with a problem. A snake somehow had slithered its way into their car. When the family with young children returned to the car parked outside a businesses, there it was.

“Crews worked to remove the snake who had gotten wrapped up in a seat,” said information posted by the fire department.

Photos show firefighters holding the speckled little snake. Family members look very happy to have the uninvited passenger out of the car.

The snake was given a ride back to its natural habitat.

“Always willing, always ready for whatever our community needs from us!” the posting said.