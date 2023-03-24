KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore ISD FFA hosted their Youth Project Show and Auction today at Leon Gibson Ag Farm in Kilgore.

There was showing and judging in several livestock categories including market hogs, steers and heifers as well as other categories such as ag mechanics and horticulture.

This event is the culmination of these students’ hard work and dedication to their animals and projects, throughout the year.

“This is a local show, it’s Kilgore students, it’s all Kilgore students and they’re competing against each other. They’re competing for grand and reserve prizes and then tomorrow night, at 7 o’clock, we’ll have an auction where they sell these products,” said Charlotte Main, agriculture science teacher.

On Saturday, a buyers dinner at the barn will start at 6 p.m. followed by the auction at 7 p.m. for all of the student projects.