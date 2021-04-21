Longview cat gets stuck atop 40-foot power pole, is rescued by SWEPCO

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A cat in Longview decided to get some sun at the top of a power pole, but was saved in the nick of time.

On Wednesday, an animal control officer responded to a call about a cat who was on top of a 40-foot power pole.

With the help of SWEPCO, the cat was safely taken down without any injuries.

“We feel like he may have used two of his nine lives up today,” a post by Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center said.

They thanked SWEPCO for quickly coming to the scene and helping the little guy down.

The 1-year-old cat, now called Watts, is listed on the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center website.