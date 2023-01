FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Wells FFA showed off their cattle at Fort Worth Stock Show this weekend. Ryan Harris placed first in class at the Texas Limousin Shootout, a competition held at the Fort Worth Stock Show for Limousin cattle specifically.

Harris placed 5th in class overall on Sunday. Kamdon Gresham and his Shorthorn heifer placed 8th in class and Landon Gresham placed 10th in class with his own Shorthorn Heifer, according to Wells FFA.

