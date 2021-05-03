Rabid skunk found in northern Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter encouraged dog owners to check their rabies vaccinations were up-to-date after a rabid skunk was found.

The shelter supervisor Amber Greene reported that a skunk tested positive on Saturday, May 1.

On Thursday, April 29 the skunk was found near Winona in the 3000 block of County Road 313 East.

Smith County Animal Control Officers alerted residents in the area by handing out letters.

“We do ask that you make sure that all of your animals are up-to-date on at least their rabies vaccinations,” the letter states. “If you see any wildlife acting in complete opposite than their normal self, please contact us. If your pets attack a sick wildlife or come in some kind of contact with wildlife, please contact us.”