Rescued horses recover from neglect and starvation at East Texas animal sanctuary

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Several horses are on the road to recovery after being rescued from neglect and starvation in Washington County, just south of College Station.

The Houston SPCA initially made the rescue, but they were moved to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.

Not much is known about their previous living conditions, but the ranch received two mares along with their two foals, and then five other mares who are suspected to be pregnant. Due to their previous living conditions, they are not allowing caregivers to evaluate the mares. They say that they don’t want to stress the horses out, so they are giving them space and providing proper care just in case they are pregnant.

Workers at the ranch say that after just a couple of weeks of proper care, the horses are starting to interact with others and their personalities are really starting to come out.

“Horses are like humans in many ways, in the fact that they form bonds and friendships with other horses. They follow each other across the pasture, they eat together, they relax together,” Black Beauty Ranch director Noelle Almrud said.

Almrud adds that once the babies are ready to wean off their mothers, they will be taken back to the Houston SPCA, where they will be placed in their adoption program.

Their mothers will continue to receive care at the ranch where they will live out the rest of their lives, safe and free from harm.