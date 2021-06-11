Sissy, the dog, recovering in Longview after animal cruelty incident that led to man’s arrest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A puppy is recovering after suffering severe trauma, during an incident that led to the arrest of a man in Longview.

54-year-old David Fields, of Tatum, was taken to the Gregg County Jail after he admitted he punished his dog for using the bathroom on the floor.

Fields was charged with cruelty to an animal with serious bodily injury.

The dog named Sissy is approximately 10 weeks old. She was taken to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to receive care. She has a broken jaw and teeth, as well as head trauma. But, this is healing.

The shelter said she is slowly recovering.

“Sissy is on the mend! We have high hopes for her,” added Chris Kemper, Animal Services Manager at the animal center.

The shelter has also taken in a lot of animals recently. Since June, they have rescued 191 pets.

The center is encouraging people to visit their location and adopt a pet. They are even offering specials for those who give an animal their forever home.

To see more information about animal shelters in East Texas, click below.