SPCA of East Texas needs help caring for six newborn puppies whose mother died

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The SPCA of East Texas needs help caring for six puppies who are less than two weeks old.

The SPCA took possession of the puppies Friday after learning the mother dog died and the family who owned the dogs was having trouble caring for the special needs of the puppies.

“The family tried giving the puppies goat milk, but it became apparent that a few of the puppies were not doing so well. The runt only weighs 46 ounces,” said information posted by SPCA on its Facebook page.

“As full as we are, it was not even an option to not help these puppies. Exhausted staff members have stepped up to take these puppies home and bottle feed them until we can find a few bottle feeding fosters,” the post said.

The puppies need to be bottle fed and require “around-the-clock feedings,” the post said.

The SPCA is asking people to either serve as a foster parent for a puppy until it can be adopted, adopt one of the puppies or donate money that will be used to help care for the animals.

People can contact SPCA of East Texas, which is located in Tyler, at (903) 596-7722 or contacting the nonprofit at www.spcaeasttx.com.