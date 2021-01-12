Winter Weather Tools

Sportmix dog and cat food recall expanded after at least 70 dogs die

Animals

TYLER, Texas (KETK) A pet food recall has expanded after dozens more dogs have died.

Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. originally recalled certain lots of its Sportmix pet food over two weeks ago after they were found to contain very high levels of aflatoxin.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said at the time that it had received reports of at least 28 dogs that died and eight who became ill after eating the food.

Now, the FDA said the company expanded the recall to include all pet foods containing corn that was manufactured in its Oklahoma plant.

The agency said at least 70 dogs have died and more than 80 have fallen ill after eating Sportmix pet food.

The recalled products have an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022, and includes “05” in the date/lot code. For the full list, click here.

Symptoms in pets can include:

  • Sluggishness
  • Loss of appetite
  • Vomiting
  • Jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage)
  • Diarrhea
  • In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show any symptoms

The list of dry pet food products to be recalled by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. on December 30, 2020 is:

If you’re having trouble viewing the list on a mobile device, click here.

Example product label demonstrating location and format of lot code information.
Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM” | Courtesy: FDA

The affected products were distributed to online retailers and stores nationwide within the United States, the FDA said.

Pet owners can report suspected cases to the FDA.

