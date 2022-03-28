TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Zookeepers at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler are helping Sprinkles, a penguin chick, to become a strong swimmer.

The zookeepers watch over the baby penguins as they gain strength and are slowly introduced to the “waddle,” which is a group on penguins. When the penguins are small, they are taken to the main pool, but kept apart so they won’t be overpowered.

As they grow, they are introduced to the group for short periods and when the zookeepers see that the waddle is accepting, the chick joins the main group.

African penguins are currently considered endangered, and experts say there are only about 52,000 African penguins left in the wild. African Penguins in the wild are known to live along the coastlines in Africa and eat various fish, squid and crustaceans, according to the Racine Zoo.

According to the San Diego Zoo, the African penguin is one of the smallest penguin species, with the males being slightly larger than the females.