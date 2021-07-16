Texas Agriculture Commissioner says new product could aid in fight against feral hogs

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The battle to control the feral hog population in Texas has a new weapon.

A contraceptive bait called HogStop is now available and targets the male hog’s ability to reproduce, said information from the Texas Agriculture Commission. Feral hogs can produce a new litter every three months.

“The feral hog problem has exploded into a crisis,” Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Texas farmers and ranchers need every tool they can get their hands on to stop these hogs. With this new product, we’re one step closer to my goal of making feral hogs an endangered species in Texas.”

The feral hog population in Texas is estimated to be over 2.6 million. Feral hogs cause about $52 million in damage each year to farms, ranches, parks and golf courses, records show.

“I am very excited about this new product, Hogstop,” Miller said. “This could be a great new weapon in the war on feral hogs. It appears that unlike other hog baits, this is not a poison. Instead, it interrupts the reproduction of this animal over time, and therefore makes the product more humane. Hogstop, or any other product that is available to help Texas farmers and ranchers curb the damage done by these feral hogs, is welcomed at the Texas Department of Agriculture.”

Hogstop is considered a 25 (b) pesticide by the EPA, and as such, does not have to be registered by TDA before use.

“Contraceptive baits like HogStop work to strike a blow against the exponential growth of the feral hog population in Texas,” Miller said. “As we fight to find other ways to eradicate these pests, these kinds of products can knock down the numbers over a period of time.”

For more information about HogStop, visit their website at www.hogstop.com.