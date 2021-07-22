Texas man arrested after police find 5 sheep in trunk of his car during traffic stop

CADDO MILLS, Texas (KETK) – The Caddo Mills Police Department and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office seized five sheep they found hogtied in the trunk of a Honda Civic.

During a routine traffic stop, law enforcement found four live sheep and one dead sheep confined in a small trunk space without circulating airflow. They believe the temperature in the trunk exceeded 100 degrees.

Authorities believe that the high heat resulted in the death of one of the sheep.

The owner of the sheep was arrested and charged with cruelty to livestock animals for torture to livestock animals and booked into the Hunt County Detention Center.

The four live sheep were taken to a holding facility for veterinary care until they could be transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Equine/Livestock Center. They were treated for heat exhaustion and now appear to be in good condition.

The owner of the sheep agreed to surrender custody of them to the SPCA of Texas.

They will be evaluated for adoption or placement on a case-by-case basis, the SPCA said.

To report suspected animal cruelty, visit www.spca.org/abuse.