Texas Parks and Wildlife confirms highly contagious disease in both domestic, wild rabbits

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department received test results of a highly contagious disease that affect both domestic and wild rabbits.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus 2 (RHDV2) was first diagnosed in a wild black-tailed jackrabbit in Cottle County in North Texas. This was the first of confirmed cases of RHDV2 in a wild rabbit in Texas.

The Texas Animal Health Commission announced the first discovery of the disease in a domestic rabbit in Tom Green County.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease is a fatal disease that affects adult rabbits. The virus has two strains, RHDV1 and RHDV2 both of which have been reported in North America.

The disease is not known to affect humans, livestock or pets other than rabbits.

The only clinical sign of the disease is sudden death. Other less acute diseases include the following: dullness/apathy, not eating, bleeding from the nose and eyes or watery congested eyes. Some may also exhibit neurological signs such as incoordination, excitement or seizure-like episodes.

TPWD has confirmed RHDV2 in wild rabbit population of Brewster, Cottle, Culberson, El Paso, Gaines, Hale, Hockley, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lubbock, Pecos, Presidio, Randall, Terrell and Ward counties.

If sick or dead wild rabbits are noticed, a local TPWD wildlife biologist should be contacted.

Learn more about RHDV2 in wild rabbits on the RHD page of the TPWD website.