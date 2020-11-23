Thanksgiving food that is and isn’t safe for pets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner which means there will be an abundance of food, and furry friends who will want a helping as well too.

If you have feline friend here is what you can and cannot feed your cat:

To feed:

Fully cooked turkey

unseasoned potatoes

unseasoned green beans

unseasoned peas

cranberries

pumpkin

Not to feed:

garlic

sage

onions

turkey bones

stuffing

turkey skin

nuts

fat trimmings

butter

bread dough

nutmeg

alcohol

If you have a dog, here is a list of things your dog can and cannot have:

To feed:

carrots

celery

corn (no cob)

sweet potatoes

green beens

apples (no core/seeds)

Pumpkins

Rice

Quinoa

A little cheese

Turkey (no skin, fat or bones)

Not to feed: