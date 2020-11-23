Thanksgiving food that is and isn’t safe for pets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner which means there will be an abundance of food, and furry friends who will want a helping as well too.
If you have feline friend here is what you can and cannot feed your cat:
To feed:
- Fully cooked turkey
- unseasoned potatoes
- unseasoned green beans
- unseasoned peas
- cranberries
- pumpkin
Not to feed:
- garlic
- sage
- onions
- turkey bones
- stuffing
- turkey skin
- nuts
- fat trimmings
- butter
- bread dough
- nutmeg
- alcohol
If you have a dog, here is a list of things your dog can and cannot have:
To feed:
- carrots
- celery
- corn (no cob)
- sweet potatoes
- green beens
- apples (no core/seeds)
- Pumpkins
- Rice
- Quinoa
- A little cheese
- Turkey (no skin, fat or bones)
Not to feed:
- ham
- chocolate
- garlic
- leeks
- onions
- grapes
- raisins
- raw potatoes
- mashed potatoes
- raw dough
- canned cranberries
- pre-made deserts
- pie filling
- stuffing