Thanksgiving food that is and isn’t safe for pets

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

https://www.maxpixel.net/Pet-Adidas-Mieze-Cat-Domestic-Cat-Isolated-2973098
https://pixabay.com/photos/adorable-animal-canine-close-up-1851107/

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner which means there will be an abundance of food, and furry friends who will want a helping as well too.

If you have feline friend here is what you can and cannot feed your cat:

To feed:

  • Fully cooked turkey
  • unseasoned potatoes
  • unseasoned green beans
  • unseasoned peas
  • cranberries
  • pumpkin

Not to feed:

  • garlic
  • sage
  • onions
  • turkey bones
  • stuffing
  • turkey skin
  • nuts
  • fat trimmings
  • butter
  • bread dough
  • nutmeg
  • alcohol

If you have a dog, here is a list of things your dog can and cannot have:

To feed:

  • carrots
  • celery
  • corn (no cob)
  • sweet potatoes
  • green beens
  • apples (no core/seeds)
  • Pumpkins
  • Rice
  • Quinoa
  • A little cheese
  • Turkey (no skin, fat or bones)

Not to feed:

  • ham
  • chocolate
  • garlic
  • leeks
  • onions
  • grapes
  • raisins
  • raw potatoes
  • mashed potatoes
  • raw dough
  • canned cranberries
  • pre-made deserts
  • pie filling
  • stuffing

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51