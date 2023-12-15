TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, Therapet made a large donation of pet food to Meals on Wheels.

Therapet made a donation of over 500 pounds of dog and cat food to Meals on Wheels as an effort to provide assistance to pet owners in need.

“What we found through the years, is that our Meals on Wheels clients who have a pet, were more inclined to give their pet their Meals on Wheels meal than they were to eat it themselves. So we had the idea that we should start providing dog and cat food to remedy that issue, so that the human gets their nourishment and the pet receives theirs as well,” said Miranda Asmussen, the marketing and public relations director for Meals on Wheels.