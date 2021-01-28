Tiger Creek accepting donations to help restock their inventory

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tiger Creek animal sanctuary will be accepting donations to help restock their inventory.

Each individual who donates three of the following items will receive discounted admission of $15:

  • Baby Wipes
  • bleach
  • bug spray
  • clorox wipes
  • dawn dish soap
  • hard sanitizer
  • laundry soap
  • lysol disinfectant spray
  • multisurface/floor cleaners
  • paper towels
  • space heaters
  • sponges
  • sun screen
  • trash bags (different sizes)
  • white vinegar
  • work gloves

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 29 through the 31st at 17552 FM 14, Tyler, Texas 75706

