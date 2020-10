TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tiger Creek Animal sanctuary has recently reopened to the public.

The venue had been closed due to COVID-19.

Representatives said that masks will be optional while on tour and they will take extra precautions to sanitize high trafficked areas.

So far the sanctuary has not had any positive cases.

Tiger Creek will be open from 10 to 5 on Wednesday.

The Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is located 5 miles north of I-20 at 17522 FM 14.