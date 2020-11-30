Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary to host 4th annual Santa Paws

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary will host their 4th annual Santa Paws on December 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will have barbeque, Christmas cookies, letters to Santa, a candy cane hunt and pictures with Santa Paws from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Were so excited to host Santa Paws this year and bring joy to people of all ages as they celebrate Christmas at the Sanctuary!” says Brittani Fry, Director of Marketing.

For more information about Santa Paws you can visit Tigercreek.org, or visit them in person.

Tiger Creek is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located 5 miles north of Interstate 20 at 17552 FM 14 Tyler, TX 75706.