TikTok famous K-9 officer miraculously survives after being shot during police chase

THURSTON COUNTY, Washington (KETK) – A K-9 officer who has become beloved on TikTok was shot in the line of duty during a police chase.

According to our NBC affiliate WOAI, Officer Arlo is a three-year-old German Shepard and has been with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in Washington State for one year. Since he joined the force, he has gained nearly 650,000 followers on the app, TikTok.

“He’s an amazing dog. He’s just so enthusiastic and he’s one of our most vocal, energetic dogs that we’ve got. He just is always happy, wants to please, just an amazing animal, super easy to train. He lives for the job. That’s all he wants to do is please Deputy Turpin and perform the job of a police K-9.” K-9 Unit Supervisor Sgt. Rod Ditrich

Arlo was injured in the leg and in the spine. He spent more than eight hours in complex surgery to treat his wound. The veterinarian who treated Arlo said that it was “a miracle” that was still alive.

Dr. Jen Warnock said that Arlo’s C6 vertebra was shattered and “the bullet missed an artery that would’ve killed him by a millimeter.”

Warnock said that despite surviving surgery, Arlo still has a long road ahead for recovery. He will likely suffer from arthritis due to the damage of his neck and shoulders.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help with Arlo’s medical bills.