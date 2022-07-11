For the most part, “pandemic pets” were given good homes. But there’s another pet problem stemming from the pandemic. (Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Extreme heat affects everyone around, including our pets. With our furry friends being at risk, it is important to know and recognize their signs of a heat stroke.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, below are signs to look out for:

Heavy panting

Glazed eyes

Rapid heartbeat

Difficulty breathing

Excessive thirst

Lethargy

Fever

Dizziness

Lack of coordination

Profuse salivation

Vomiting

A deep red or purple tongue

Seizure

Unconsciousness

Animals at a higher risk of suffering from a heat stroke are those that are very old, very young, overweight, not conditioned to prolonged exercise or have a heart or respiratory disease, according to the Humane Society.

Breeds of dogs like Boxers, Pugs, Shih Tzus and other dogs and cats with short muzzles may have a harder time breathing in extreme heat, the Humane Society said.

How to treat a pet suffering from a heat stroke

If your pet is having a heat stroke, you should move them into a shaded or air-conditioned area. Apply ice packs to their head, neck and chest or run cool water over them.

Allow the pet to drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. Any pet suffering from a heat stroke should be taken directly to a veterinarian, according to the Humane Society.

For more tips on managing your furry friends in extreme heat, click here.