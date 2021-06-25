Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions for those who donate food to Salvation Army

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Animal Services is partnering with The Salvation Army to offer no-cost adoptions through June 30 for both dogs and cats to those who donate a dozen food items.

The items will cover the adoption fee for dogs or cats and food will go the Tyler Salvation Army’s food pantry.

The standard adoption fee is $120 for dogs and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.



The Tyler Animal Shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Highway.

For more information about Tyler Animal Services, click here.