Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions for those who donate food to Salvation Army

Animals
Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Animal Services is partnering with The Salvation Army to offer no-cost adoptions through June 30 for both dogs and cats to those who donate a dozen food items.

The items will cover the adoption fee for dogs or cats and food will go the Tyler Salvation Army’s food pantry.

The standard adoption fee is $120 for dogs and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The Tyler Animal Shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Highway.

For more information about Tyler Animal Services, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51