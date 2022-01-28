WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The Humane Society of the United States has been providing lifesaving treatment to the dogs rescued from a neglect situation in Smith County a week ago.

The dogs got thorough veterinary exams at a temporary shelter operated by the Humane Society of the United States.

A licensed veterinarian noticed several ailments in the animals, including lesions and sores from the conditions they were living in, intestinal parasites and heartworm disease.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to notice the shift in the spirit of these dogs as they start to relax into a more comfortable environment,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of global animal rescue and response for the Humane Society of the United States. “Some have a long road to recovery ahead, but they are resilient and safe in caring, dedicated hands.”

The Humane Society of the U.S. is being assisted by RedRover volunteers with the daily care of the dogs until they can be placed with shelter and rescue partners for care and adoption.

Below are photos from the day of the rescue in Winona: