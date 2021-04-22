VIDEO: Earth Day celebration features rescued goats at East Texas animal sanctuary

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – The Humane Society and Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison partnered for an Earth Day celebration featuring some special guests.

In a Facebook live on Earth Day, several goats were featured living at the ranch. Most of the group, including Johnny Bravo, Jasper, Jax, Emmitt, Momoa and Fraggle Rock, were rescued from a 2017 cruelty case.

When the goats were found, they were emaciated and in poor health. Once they were stabilized, they were brought to Black Beauty Ranch.

During their Earth Day celebration, the goats could be found grazing and playing with each other.

In the live video, people at Black Beauty Ranch gave a run down of some of the goats:

Momoa is named after actor Jason Momoa because of his long beard. Fraggle Rock was identified as the friendliest of all the goats. Jasper and Jax are twins known as the troublemakers of the group. Emmitt keeps to himself and doesn’t really bother anyone.

Black Beauty Ranch houses roughly 800 animals. To donate to the ranch, visit their website.