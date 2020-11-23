VIDEO: Florida man rescues puppy from alligator

FLORIDA (KETK) – A Florida man was caught on video saving his 3-month-old puppy from the jaws of an alligator.

Richard Wilbanks said he was enjoying a beautiful day outside with his dog, Gunner. He then heard a cry from the puppy and saw the alligator in the backyard with Gunner in it’s grasp.

The video from the Florida Wildlife Federation showed Wilbanks going into the water after the alligator and pulling it up with the puppy still in its mouth.

“Adrenaline kicked in and I just went right into the water after the gator and Gunner,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks pried open the mouth of the Alligator. Wilbanks walked away with a few cuts and Gunner ended up doing great. The gator was removed from the property.