VIDEO: Hungry bear swings from bird feeder in Pennsylvania

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (KETK/WTAJ) – A black bear in Pennsylvania was swinging in the middle of the woods. But, the animal wasn’t exactly doing this for entertainment.

The bear was spotted in Clearfield County and he was trying to reach a bird feeder close to a family’s hunting cabin.

The video shows the bear holding onto the feeder and trying to climb it as he swings around the woods.

Grant Covert shared the video and said he’s had trouble keeping the bears away from the bird feeder for the last few years. This is why he constructed a platform feeder six years ago.

Covert’s trail camera caught the bear in action.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said black bears typically try to stay away from humans. They said we should try to avoid them as well.

Here are some tips the commission also shared to stay safe from the furry animals:

Keep your campsite clean, wipe tables and make sure to wash your dishes well.

You should also make sure there isn’t grease on grills or camp stoves.

Food should be kept in areas that are hard to reach, such as the car trunk. It should not be stored in a tent.

Trash should be thrown away in camp receptacles, or in your car. It should never be left behind.