VIDEO: Pertama, a baby Malayan tapir, goes for a swim at Ellen Trout Zoo

The video above was created by the Ellen Trout Zoo.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- The summer weather in Texas can be too much for most people and animals. The Ellen Trout Zoo shared a video on Saturday of how some of the mammals at the location are trying to stay cool.

Pertama, a Malayan tapir calf, likes to go for a swim to escape the heat.

In the video, you can see the baby animal dipping his nose in the water and drinking some too to hydrate. He also puts his feet in the water and lays on his side afterwards.

“Tapirs are excellent swimmers and love to cool off in the water! Pertama isn’t quite big enough for the pool on habitat so he is practicing in a water dish,” wrote the Ellen Trout Zoo on Facebook.

Malayan tapirs are an endangered species, according to Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.

They are “living fossils” because they have been around since the Eocene Age, which happened 55.8-33.9 million years ago.

Malayan tapirs are herbivores and usually live in rainforests in Burma, Malay Peninsula, southeast Thailand and Sumatra. Calfs usually have a white dots on their fur to help them camouflage with their surroundings. Their spots remind some people of the outside of a watermelon.