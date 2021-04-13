VIDEO: Watch the rescue of Booger the dog from the undercarriage of a truck in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A 2-year-old German shepherd named Booger somehow managed to get stuck in the undercarriage of a truck belonging to his owner, Roger Grimes of Lufkin.

On Sunday morning, Grimes saw just a little bit Booger’s tale sticking out from under the car parked in the 1400 block of Sue Drive. Grimes believes Booger have become scared and tried to hide in the undercarriage when storms moved through the area earlier.

Lufkin Police officer Zane Anthony responded to the home and called for the help of Lufkin Fire and Animal Control, said information from the city of Lufkin.

Lufkin Fire Capt. Eric Parrish and Capt. Jason Stuck and firefighter Desmond Garcia had to remove the front driveshaft and sway bar in order to get Booger free.

Because Booger was so frightened, he kept trying to bite his rescuers. Animal Control Officer Chad Harris sedated the dog and firefighters to muzzled him.

With all obstacles removed, Booger was freed. Firefighters then reinstalled Grimes’ sway bar and driveshaft.

Grimes said Booger is doing well and he appreciates everyone who responded to the call.

“I hated calling, but I didn’t know anyone else who could help,” Grimes said. “I just want the say thanks to the fire department, police department and animal control. They really pulled me out of a bind.”