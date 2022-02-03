TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Winter means cold temperatures for many. Pets that are left outside without food, water and shelter are susceptible to illness and the owners could face criminal charges, according to law enforcement agencies.

The passing of the Safe Outdoor Dog Act in Texas has made it illegal to chain pets with weighted tow chains and clarified guidelines of how they can be restrained.

Tie outs for dogs must be at least ten feet long, with access to shelter and drinkable water

Dogs can be tethered on a rope or wire, but chains are no longer authorized

Dogs must be able to stand in their enclosure without being forced to stand in their own waste

For those that see animals who are improperly restrained and/or without food, there are a few local agencies to call:

Local police department’s non-emergency number

Nearest sheriff’s department

Local animal control agency

The Humane Society of the United States said that is important to take note of the date, time, exact location, and type of animals involved and to write down as many details as possible about the situation.