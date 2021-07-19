Wild horses, burros up for adoption July 30-31 in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Bureau of Land Management will offer about 120 wild burros and horses for adoption July 30-31 at the Nacogdoches County Expo.

“As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal,” said information from the bureau.

The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed on public lands in the West.

“The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources,” the information said.

Since 1973, the BLM has placed more than 240,000 of these animals in homes.

Adoptions will be held noon to 6 p.m. July 30 and 8 a.m. to noon July 31.

BLM staff will approve applications onsite. To qualify to adopt, one must be: at least 18 years old, with no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.

A 6-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; five feet for yearlings; and four-and-a-half feet for burros. All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.

For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov.