NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches had a special furry guest early Saturday morning. Right after midnight as hall patrons were carrying on from Friday, a cuddly possum stopped by to have some fun before closing time.

Luckily for them Jessica White stepped up, grabbed the possum by the tail and kindly escorted it out of the establishment.

Banita Creek Hall shared the following statement on Facebook:

“Not all heroes wear capes sometimes they’re a southern bell who obviously aren’t afraid of anything needless to say your next rounds are on us We can’t blame our LITTLE critter friends for wanting to have a little fun at closing time too .” Banita Creek Hall

