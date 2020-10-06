Apple Inc. expected to unveil new iPhone in October

(KETK)- Apple announced they are having a special event on October 13 to launch a new product, and the company is expected to reveal it’s latest iPhone model.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT, and it will be streamed online this year.

The company typically hosts events at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple also unveiled their new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE along with their 8th generation iPad and iPad Air in September, but they did not announce a new iPhone.

Apple usually presents its new iPhones in September, but the company had previously warned that this year’s new iPhones would be delayed, according to CNBC.

“As you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in September,” said Luca Maestri, Apple CFO in July “This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”