MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Marshall Police Department is now accepting applications for their Citizen Police Department.

The Citizen Police Department is a six-week course that teaches the public about law enforcement. Classes begin on Sep 13 at Marshall Police Department, located at 2101 East End Blvd.

From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., citizens will learn about patrolling, criminal investigation, racial profiling, crisis interventions, and live demonstrations of techniques and daily equipment. The program also allows citizens to build relationships with their local police department.

“When you get to know someone, just start a conversation. You build a little bit of trust. You don’t have a problem talking to them or trusting them a little bit. If it’s a stranger, you learn that from a child, you don’t talk to strangers and so that carries into our adult lives,“ said Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth.

For those interested, Marshall residents will have to apply for the class. Applications can be dropped off, mailed to the Marshall Police Department, or submitted by email.

Signups begin Wednesday at the Marshall PD Office.