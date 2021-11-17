Astroworld: What’s going on and what happens next

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival in early November, officials are taking the opportunity to make a difference.

As of now, a total of 10 people have died, including a nine-year-old boy, and hundreds more injured as a result of the massive crowd surge that occurred when fans tried to rush the stage while rapper Travis Scott performed at the festival. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Scott and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. since the festival ended.

Initially, eight people died at the concert due to various factors such as cardiac arrest, trampling and being crushed within the crowd. Since then, two more died from complications of the injuries they received at the festival.

LAWSUIT

More and more victims are now pursuing legal action against Scott and other affiliates of the concert, including rapper Drake and Apple Music, which was streaming the festival on the platform. A lawsuit filed by Buzbee Law Firm is currently seeking more than $750 million on behalf of at least 125 victims.

The suit accuses Scott of allowing the concert to continue despite the announcement of a mass casualty event from authorities. Scott’s lawyer claims that the rapper was completely unaware of the announcement during the show and was not informed of the tragedy until after the fact.

The suit also cites Scott’s alleged history of encouraging violence at his shows, typically through his lyrics or by encouraging the crowd to ignore security and rush the stage. The prosecution claims the case of Kyle Green is evidence of Scott’s reckless behavior at concerts.

In the case, Green was pushed from the third-floor balcony at a concert in New York City in 2017 after Scott encouraged fans to jump from the balcony, ensuring fans at the bottom would catch them. Green ended up landing directly on the floor after being pushed off the balcony by other fans, leaving him paralyzed.

The suit against Scott also points out the fact that he has verbally stated to GQ Magazine that he wants his concerts to feel like a wrestling match.

Scott has already offered to pay for the funerals of the 10 that died and refund tickets for all attendees. However, the lawsuit claims that the offer is nothing more than an attempt to limit the liability of the defendants in the case.

CONCERT SAFETY LAWS

While the Buzbee Law Firm works on getting justice for the families affected by the tragedy at Astroworld, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has formed a task force that will change the way concerts are conducted going forward.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Abbott announced the formation of the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety in an effort to better ensure that another tragedy like the one at Astroworld doesn’t occur again. The task force will be led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony and will consist of safety experts, law enforcement, fire fighters, state agencies, music industry leaders and others.

The force is set to hold multiple roundtable discussions that will analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas. Once these meetings have been conducted, the force will release a report of recommendations and strategies that will ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.

“Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans — and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security. To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again in the Lone Star State, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue.” Gov. Greg Abbott

In addition to music industry representatives to be announced in the coming days, the task force consists of representatives from the following organizations: