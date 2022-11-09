ATHENS, TX (KETK) – Homes destroyed, trees down, and people in need of help to rebuild. That’s the aftermath of Friday’s severe weather in the city of Athens. Now clean up is underway.

“By the grace of god, it didn’t touch the building,” said Cliffton Edwards, cleanup volunteer.

Athens was hit by an EF2 tornado Friday night leaving destruction in its path.

“Everything was all torn up, I mean trees were everywhere, the fences were lying down and everything, and you know you couldn’t hardly get in,” said Edwards.

Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was one of the places hit the hardest with trees down, fences destroyed, and fosters needed.

“We have had a great outturn with our community, they are wonderful, they have come here to ask you know what we need, do we need any help,” said Rosana Arthus, volunteer rescue coordinator, Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

The community ran to the aid of the shelter, several making sure the dogs had a place to go.

“We have had a lot of fosters that ended up being adopted,” said Arthus.

Even with more people offering to foster it hasn’t been enough. To help out two transports were scheduled and headed to Michigan.

“We have 30 dogs going on this transport, it was kind of like an emergency pop-up transport with one of our partners up there that we love so very much,” said Arthus.

The shelter still needs fosters and adopters to help with about 50 more dogs, but they are beyond grateful for all the help they have received.

“We cannot thank our community enough for everything you have shown us, and helped us with donations, blankets, food, I mean so much more, even just coming out and raking leaves or hauling off wood, I mean everything is so, we can’t thank you enough,” said Arthus.

They can’t believe how fast everything was cleaned up.

“They cleaned this place up in 5 or 10 minutes, I mean wow,” said Edwards.

They’re thankful and amazed by the outpour of support from their community.