ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Aug. 2 the City Council of Athens heard from residents on the passage of an ordinance outlawing abortion within the city limits making Athens a Sanctuary City for the unborn.

When it came to the actual vote, the City Council had three options:

(A) pass the initiated ordinance without amendment within 30 days after the date of certification to the city council

(B) submit said initiated ordinance without amendments to a vote of those qualified to vote in city elections in a regular election to be held within 90 days after the date of the certification to the city council

(C) at such election submit to a vote of those persons qualified to vote in city elections said initiated ordinance without amendment and an alternative ordinance on the same subject proposed by the city council.

The ordinance was placed before the city council as the result of citizen initiative petition started in June. Many Athens residents testified before the city council including a fourth-grade student. The majority of the residents were in favor of option A. The City Council unanimously chose Option B.

As a result of the unanimous vote by the council, the citizens of Athens will now be joining the citizens of Abilene, San Angelo, and Plainview on Nov. 8 in deciding if their cities will gain additional abortion restrictions.