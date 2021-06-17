Athens man sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to being drug dealer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for drug trafficking in East Texas, according to federal court prosecutors.

Matthew Don Herrington, 49, was arrested in October 2019 by Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies with methamphetamines and a firearm. On March 25, deputies executed a search warrant of Herrington’s home and recovered a methamphetamine and another firearm, records show

Herrington is prohibited from having firearms because of multiple prior felony convictions, including a 2009 federal conviction for distribution of methamphetamine, for which he received 70 months in federal prison.

He pleaded guilty in December 2020 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the latest charge.

“Drug dealers who pump poison into our communities will face certain and severe consequences,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Our office will continue to partner with federal, state, and local agencies to ensure our communities are safe and to bring to justice those who spread the misery of methamphetamine.”